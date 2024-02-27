Dil Raju shelves an Interesting Film

Top producer Dil Raju introduced Sukumar with Arya and he emerged as one of the top directors of Telugu cinema. Sukumar floated Sukumar Writings and he has been producing concept-based films on his banner introducing his proteges. After years, Sukumar and Dil Raju collaborated for Selfish, an interesting attempt featuring Dil Raju’s nephew Ashish in the lead role. Sukumar’s associate Kasi is making his directorial debut with this film and more than 50 percent of the shoot got wrapped up. The film has been kept on hold and Ashish completed his third film titled ‘Love Me’ that is slated for summer release.

As per the update, Dil Raju and Sukumar decided to shelve Selfish after watching the rough cut. Dil Raju has spent over Rs 12.5 crores on the film and he was unhappy with the output. Sukumar and Dil Raju decided to associate with one more film soon and Selfish has been shelved. Ashish got married to Advitha recently in a destination wedding in Jaipur. He will soon promote Love Me and the film releases on April 27th.