x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Disha Patani Beach Vibes With Friends
Disha Patani Beach Vibes With Friends
Ruhani Sharma Felt Like A Princess
Ruhani Sharma Felt Like A Princess
Mimi chakraborty Looking Fabulous In Black
Mimi chakraborty Looking Fabulous In Black
Neha Shetty Draped In Culture
Neha Shetty Draped In Culture
Kriti Shetty Stunning Performance In Kathak Class
Kriti Shetty Stunning Performance In Kathak Class
CastIron Cookware Benefits
CastIron Cookware Benefits
Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar
Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar
Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot
Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot
Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look
Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look
Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look
Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look
Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look
Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look
Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil
Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil
Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival
Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival
Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley
Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley
Amyra Dastur Gorgeous In Green
Amyra Dastur Gorgeous In Green
Vedhika’s NainMataka Vibes
Vedhika’s NainMataka Vibes
Rakul Preet Singh Bluetiful PhotoShoot
Rakul Preet Singh Bluetiful PhotoShoot
Taapsee Pannu In Rani Vibes
Taapsee Pannu In Rani Vibes
Hearing and Ear Health
Hearing and Ear Health
Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress
Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress
View all stories
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Movie News

Mahesh Babu’s Big Investment in Hyderabad

Published on February 27, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Revanth Reddy stresses on image makeover for govt schools
image
Telangana Congress vs Tollywood: Power, Politics, and Personal Vendettas ?
image
Allu Arjun With Press And Celebrities After Release From Jail
image
Live Visuals : Celebrities Rushed To Allu Arjun House
image
Special surprise in NBK’s Akhanda 2

Mahesh Babu’s Big Investment in Hyderabad

Superstar Mahesh Babu ventured into multiplex business in association with Asian Cinemas. Their first collaboration AMB Cinemas happens to be one of the best multiplex screens in Hyderabad and is top rated. Now, Mahesh Babu is all set to invest big in RTC Crossroads and he is associating with Asian Cinemas once again. The iconic Sudharshan 70mm and 35mm theatres will soon be made into a multiplex with 7 screens. The project is named AMB Classic Cinemas and the construction work will commence soon.

The pictures of the project are currently going viral on the internet. Mahesh Babu and Asian Cinemas will be investing big on the classy multiplex. RTC Crossroads happens to be the fort of Telugu cinema in Hyderabad and several iconic single screens are getting closed. AMB Classic Cinemas will be the first multiplex in the region. On the work front, Mahesh Babu is preparing himself for SS Rajamouli’s next film and the shoot commences in June. He is transforming himself for the role.

Next Dil Raju shelves an Interesting Film Previous How can Jagan help Kuppam as he did not supply water for crops in Pulivendula, asks Naidu
else

TRENDING

image
Special surprise in NBK’s Akhanda 2
image
Prabhas to announce a new film in January
image
Allu Arjun responds after coming from Jail

Latest

image
Revanth Reddy stresses on image makeover for govt schools
image
Telangana Congress vs Tollywood: Power, Politics, and Personal Vendettas ?
image
Allu Arjun With Press And Celebrities After Release From Jail
image
Live Visuals : Celebrities Rushed To Allu Arjun House
image
Special surprise in NBK’s Akhanda 2

Most Read

image
Revanth Reddy stresses on image makeover for govt schools
image
Telangana Congress vs Tollywood: Power, Politics, and Personal Vendettas ?
image
Congress Govt witch hunting Tollywood: Kishan Reddy’s big allegation

Related Articles

Disha Patani Beach Vibes With Friends Ruhani Sharma Felt Like A Princess Mimi chakraborty Looking Fabulous In Black Neha Shetty Draped In Culture Kriti Shetty Stunning Performance In Kathak Class CastIron Cookware Benefits Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley Amyra Dastur Gorgeous In Green Vedhika’s NainMataka Vibes Rakul Preet Singh Bluetiful PhotoShoot Taapsee Pannu In Rani Vibes Hearing and Ear Health Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress