Mahesh Babu’s Big Investment in Hyderabad

Superstar Mahesh Babu ventured into multiplex business in association with Asian Cinemas. Their first collaboration AMB Cinemas happens to be one of the best multiplex screens in Hyderabad and is top rated. Now, Mahesh Babu is all set to invest big in RTC Crossroads and he is associating with Asian Cinemas once again. The iconic Sudharshan 70mm and 35mm theatres will soon be made into a multiplex with 7 screens. The project is named AMB Classic Cinemas and the construction work will commence soon.

The pictures of the project are currently going viral on the internet. Mahesh Babu and Asian Cinemas will be investing big on the classy multiplex. RTC Crossroads happens to be the fort of Telugu cinema in Hyderabad and several iconic single screens are getting closed. AMB Classic Cinemas will be the first multiplex in the region. On the work front, Mahesh Babu is preparing himself for SS Rajamouli’s next film and the shoot commences in June. He is transforming himself for the role.