x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Disha Patani Beach Vibes With Friends
Disha Patani Beach Vibes With Friends
Ruhani Sharma Felt Like A Princess
Ruhani Sharma Felt Like A Princess
Mimi chakraborty Looking Fabulous In Black
Mimi chakraborty Looking Fabulous In Black
Neha Shetty Draped In Culture
Neha Shetty Draped In Culture
Kriti Shetty Stunning Performance In Kathak Class
Kriti Shetty Stunning Performance In Kathak Class
CastIron Cookware Benefits
CastIron Cookware Benefits
Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar
Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar
Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot
Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot
Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look
Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look
Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look
Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look
Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look
Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look
Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil
Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil
Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival
Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival
Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley
Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley
Amyra Dastur Gorgeous In Green
Amyra Dastur Gorgeous In Green
Vedhika’s NainMataka Vibes
Vedhika’s NainMataka Vibes
Rakul Preet Singh Bluetiful PhotoShoot
Rakul Preet Singh Bluetiful PhotoShoot
Taapsee Pannu In Rani Vibes
Taapsee Pannu In Rani Vibes
Hearing and Ear Health
Hearing and Ear Health
Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress
Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress
View all stories
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Politics

TDP-Jana Sena rie-up is a super hit, claims Naidu

Published on February 27, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Revanth Reddy stresses on image makeover for govt schools
image
Telangana Congress vs Tollywood: Power, Politics, and Personal Vendettas ?
image
Allu Arjun With Press And Celebrities After Release From Jail
image
Live Visuals : Celebrities Rushed To Allu Arjun House
image
Special surprise in NBK’s Akhanda 2

TDP-Jana Sena rie-up is a super hit, claims Naidu

Expressing confidence that the TDP-Jana Sena alliance is a super hit, TDP supremo, Nara Chandrababu Naidi, said that Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, has initially made every effort to damage the tie-up since he has failed in this, he is now hatching conspiracies to break the alliance.

Terming Jagan as a traitor of North Andhra, Chandrababu Naidu said that he has done his Ph D in uttering lies. This Chief Minister, who has completely ignored the RTC, has purchased bullet-proof cars spending crores of public money, Chandrababu Naidu observed.

How can the people repose faith in Jagan who has revoked several welfare schemes that are beneficial for the poor but looted thousands of crores of public money, the TDP supremo asked. “Will the people believe Jagan’s claim that he is in favour of the poor,” he said.

Expressing confidence that the people of Srikakulam will again honour the TDP who have been respecting the party since its inception, Chandrababu Naidu said that he has a special affection for Srikakulam district. “This is a district which has sent most powerful leaders like Yerran Naidu, to the State, let us begin our meeting recollecting his services,” he stated.

Asking the massive gathering whether they are ready to send Jagan, who is responsible for this atrocious rule, Chandrababu Naidu said that everyone is a victim of this Government. Maintaining that the State has suffered heavily due to bifurcation, he said he has prepared a vision for 2029 giving priority for Amaravati, Polavaram and for setting up of industries.

Expressing serious concern that the poor have become poorest in Jagan’s rule, he said that only the YSRCP leaders have become rich. The youth have no jobs while the prices of essential commodities have gone up so steeply pushing the common man into trouble. This Chief Minister has imposed Rs 8 lakh on every family, he added.

Observing that the dream of the TDP founder, late NTR Rama Rao, is to build a poverty-free society, Chandrababu Naidu said that this is the reason as to why he has created equal rights for women in ancestral properties. Making it clear that the TDP-Jana Sena alliance is a super-hit, Chandrababu Naidu said that the YSRCP is not even getting candidates to contest the coming elections.

Regretting that even the media has no freedom in the State, the TDP national president said that those who are projecting facts are being subjected to attacks. “This Chief Minister is a psycho and has some mental imbalance,” he remarked. He said that if the YSRCP leaders fold their shirts the TDP activists will fold the chairs to send the YSRCP home.

Chandrababu Naidu promised to work for interlinking of the Vamsadhara and the Nagavali rivers on a warfootingh basis once the TDP-Jana Sena combine is into power in the coming polls. The TDP supremo also promised to fulfil all the promises made to the people of North Andhra.

Next AP Assembly Speaker axes 8 rebel MLAs Previous Aha Business Strategy: Profit or Loss?
else

TRENDING

image
Special surprise in NBK’s Akhanda 2
image
Prabhas to announce a new film in January
image
Allu Arjun responds after coming from Jail

Latest

image
Revanth Reddy stresses on image makeover for govt schools
image
Telangana Congress vs Tollywood: Power, Politics, and Personal Vendettas ?
image
Allu Arjun With Press And Celebrities After Release From Jail
image
Live Visuals : Celebrities Rushed To Allu Arjun House
image
Special surprise in NBK’s Akhanda 2

Most Read

image
Revanth Reddy stresses on image makeover for govt schools
image
Telangana Congress vs Tollywood: Power, Politics, and Personal Vendettas ?
image
Congress Govt witch hunting Tollywood: Kishan Reddy’s big allegation

Related Articles

Disha Patani Beach Vibes With Friends Ruhani Sharma Felt Like A Princess Mimi chakraborty Looking Fabulous In Black Neha Shetty Draped In Culture Kriti Shetty Stunning Performance In Kathak Class CastIron Cookware Benefits Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley Amyra Dastur Gorgeous In Green Vedhika’s NainMataka Vibes Rakul Preet Singh Bluetiful PhotoShoot Taapsee Pannu In Rani Vibes Hearing and Ear Health Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress