TDP-Jana Sena rie-up is a super hit, claims Naidu

Expressing confidence that the TDP-Jana Sena alliance is a super hit, TDP supremo, Nara Chandrababu Naidi, said that Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, has initially made every effort to damage the tie-up since he has failed in this, he is now hatching conspiracies to break the alliance.

Terming Jagan as a traitor of North Andhra, Chandrababu Naidu said that he has done his Ph D in uttering lies. This Chief Minister, who has completely ignored the RTC, has purchased bullet-proof cars spending crores of public money, Chandrababu Naidu observed.

How can the people repose faith in Jagan who has revoked several welfare schemes that are beneficial for the poor but looted thousands of crores of public money, the TDP supremo asked. “Will the people believe Jagan’s claim that he is in favour of the poor,” he said.

Expressing confidence that the people of Srikakulam will again honour the TDP who have been respecting the party since its inception, Chandrababu Naidu said that he has a special affection for Srikakulam district. “This is a district which has sent most powerful leaders like Yerran Naidu, to the State, let us begin our meeting recollecting his services,” he stated.

Asking the massive gathering whether they are ready to send Jagan, who is responsible for this atrocious rule, Chandrababu Naidu said that everyone is a victim of this Government. Maintaining that the State has suffered heavily due to bifurcation, he said he has prepared a vision for 2029 giving priority for Amaravati, Polavaram and for setting up of industries.

Expressing serious concern that the poor have become poorest in Jagan’s rule, he said that only the YSRCP leaders have become rich. The youth have no jobs while the prices of essential commodities have gone up so steeply pushing the common man into trouble. This Chief Minister has imposed Rs 8 lakh on every family, he added.

Observing that the dream of the TDP founder, late NTR Rama Rao, is to build a poverty-free society, Chandrababu Naidu said that this is the reason as to why he has created equal rights for women in ancestral properties. Making it clear that the TDP-Jana Sena alliance is a super-hit, Chandrababu Naidu said that the YSRCP is not even getting candidates to contest the coming elections.

Regretting that even the media has no freedom in the State, the TDP national president said that those who are projecting facts are being subjected to attacks. “This Chief Minister is a psycho and has some mental imbalance,” he remarked. He said that if the YSRCP leaders fold their shirts the TDP activists will fold the chairs to send the YSRCP home.

Chandrababu Naidu promised to work for interlinking of the Vamsadhara and the Nagavali rivers on a warfootingh basis once the TDP-Jana Sena combine is into power in the coming polls. The TDP supremo also promised to fulfil all the promises made to the people of North Andhra.