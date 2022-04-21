Aha experimenting with Producer’s Cut for Ghani

Just ahead of the OTT release of Ghani, circles in the know say Aha is planning something different with the Varun Tej-starrer. Yes, the streaming platform will release the producer’s cut version of the movie, in a unique attempt in Telugu cinema.

“The producer’s cut is a totally different try and it has come out well. Apart from a slightly different screenplay, it will offer 10 more racy minutes to the audience,” they said.

Ghani, which got released on April 8, was hailed as a collage of action and emotions. Directed by Kiran Korrapati, the sports film is produced by Sidhu Mudda and Allu Bobby on Renaissance Pictures and Allu Bobby Company banners. The film was presented by Allu Aravind.

Songs composed for Ghani by Thaman S became a sensation by topping the charts and received rave reviews. Saiee Manjrekar, Jagapathi Babu, Upendra, Suniel Shetty and Naveen Chandra were seen in key roles.

