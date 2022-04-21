Malayalam composer for Vijay and Samantha’s Film

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha are teaming up for a romantic entertainer titled Khushi. Shiva Nirvana will direct this romantic tale that is set in the backdrop of Kashmir. The film will have its official launch today and the shoot commences on April 23rd. Young Malayalam music director Hesham Abdul Wahab is finalized to compose the music and background score for Khushi. Hesham Abdul Wahab scored a sensational hit through Hridayam.

Shiva Nirvana approached Hesham Abdul Wahab and the composer signed the project recently. Mythri Movie Makers will produce this prestigious film and Khushi will release next year. Vijay Deverakonda is done with the shoot of Liger that is aimed for August 2022 release. He also will commence the shoot of Janaganamana in the direction of Puri Jagannadh soon.