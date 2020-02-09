Aha Preview: Allu Aravind welcomes promising talent

The preview event of Aha (OTT platform) took place last evening in Hyderabad. The founders Allu Aravind, Ram Jupally were present along with some of the guests, media personnel and the influencers. Allu Aravind started his speech with an incident that triggered plans to float an OTT platform for the Telugu audience. It was 3 AM and Aravind kept watching shows when his wife bothered him. At the same time, he watched Allu Arjun watching a Netflix show. It was after this, he felt that OTT is the future face of entertainment and it will dominate cinema in the coming years.

“I discussed this idea with My Home Rameshwar Rao garu and he immediately accepted. There are many other partners behind this and we will reveal their names during the grand launch of Aha which will take place during Ugadi. I welcome all the aspiring young talent to be a part of Aha. We announced four shows now and 25 other shows will be out this year. They are in various phases. Aha also has bold content and I request all the parents to give access to their children under parental guidance. Aha is here to stay and has 100% Telugu content” said Allu Aravind.

Krish penned the script for a web series ‘Mastis’ and the trailer was unveiled. Vijay Devarakonda made his presence as a special guest for the evening. As of now, Aha acquired the digital streaming rights of Arjun Suravaram, Khaidi and Chusi Choodangane.