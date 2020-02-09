Licence to bribe: AP Minister speech to employees

YCP Minister Perni Nani created tremors in the administrative circles with his latest comments on corruption. He told the revenue department employees at a meeting not to accept bribes under any circumstances. He gave an elaborate lecture on the Jaganmohan Reddy government’s credibility and how it wants to root out corruption in any form, anywhere. At one point, Minister Nani raised his voice to peak level saying that their government will not spare anybody guilty of corruption.

But, all of a sudden, the Minister took a total U-turn in his speech. He might have sensed the unease and discomfort among the employees. Then Nani softly tolds the employees that they may accept gifts if the public offer them in return for their services. His open announcement in an meeting took the employees by surprise. They are also embarrassed considering the helpless situation. The Minister’s initial outbursts against corruption are understandable as common public are finding it difficult to get even basic services without bribes. CM Jagan anti-corruption helpline is also not receiving many complaints as no follow up action is being taken.