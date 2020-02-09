Rajamouli sets a deadline for Tarak and Charan

SS Rajamouli made it clear that RRR will hit the screens on January 8th next year. The fans of the lead actors NTR and Ram Charan are left worried as they have to wait for one more year to witness their favorite actor on screen. What’s more worrying is that Tarak and Charan will be locked for the complete year. Rajamouli promised Tarak and Charan that he would complete the shoot of the film along with the patchwork by the end of May.

He even asked Tarak and Charan to proceed with their next commitments. Rajamouli wants Charan and Tarak to spend a month-long time for the promotions of the film as RRR would have a pan Indian release. NTR will soon work with Trivikram and the film will roll later this year. Ram Charan is yet to take a call on his next and there are talks that he would work with Jersey fame Gautam Tinnanuri. Right after the shoot, Tarak and Charan would head for a vacation. More details awaited.