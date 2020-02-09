Pic Talk: Super stylish and hot Nabha Natesh

Nabha Natesh is the latest sensation in Tollywood and she turned a signing spree. The actress is busy with a bunch of films and is posing on Instagram with her photoshoots. A super hot and stylish click of the actress is now making noise across the circles of social media. “Waiting for my food order with a pocket full of cash be like” posted the actress. Her next release will be Sai Tej’s Solo Bathuke So Better which will release for summer.





Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com