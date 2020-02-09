Jagan India’s most unpredictable CM: Economic Times

AP CM Jagan Reddy, his Ministers, advisers and MLAs might have thought of getting away with their disruptive policy reversals by suppressing and branding all criticism as an attack by the state level Yellow Media. But, their biggest challenge is coming from the national and international media, which cannot be silenced nor branded as Yellow Media. The Reuters global agency has stood by its story on Kia despite YCP claims of Naidu being behind this propaganda. But now, The Economic Times published a comprehensive analysis on how Jagan policy reversals have the most business-friendly state into the investors’ nightmare. The paper headlined its story as Reverse Swing and called Jagan in bold sub headline as India’s most unpredictable CM.

The ET author quoted official figures and industry bigwigs on how the investment climate turned the most hostile in just eight months. One top executive of a solar power company said that he would curse the day when his company took the decision to go to AP. No doubt, the reverse swing has begun in national media against the oppressive and retrogressive policies of YSR son whom they till now saw as a giant-killer CM in 2019 elections.