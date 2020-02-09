One more director in talks with Pawan Kalyan?

Most of the Tollywood’s top filmmakers and directors are behind Pawan Kalyan after the actor decided to return back to films. He is packed for the entire year and will complete three back to back films. Several directors and producers are in talks with Pawan Kalyan for a film. The latest news is that KS Ravindra (Bobby) is currently penning a script considering Pawan Kalyan in mind.

Bobby along with Kona Venkat is working on the script and he would narrate this to the actor soon. A clarity on the project is expected after the meeting happens. Bobby recently delivered a decent hit with Venky Mama starring Venkatesh and Naga Chaitanya. Pawan Kalyan is shooting for Pink remake and he has films lined up with Krish and Harish Shankar.