TDP lists out Vizag properties being grabbed by YCP?

The TDP Fact-finding Committee completed its survey on the ongoing illegal real estate deals in Vizag prime areas. The Committee concluded that the YCP main coterie is grabbing most precious lands in the port city one by one. Hundreds of crores worth properties in the heart of Vizag and lands along the coast are under YCP MP Vijayasai Reddy gang’s grip right now. TDP MLA Nimmala Rama Naidu, Ex Minister Nakka Ananda Babu and others are on the TDP committee.

The properties that are listed by TDP Committee are as follows:

1. Over 650 acres near Bheemili with Rs. 320 Cr American NRI funds. Vijayasai’s close relatives’ Aurobindo Pharma involved in these illegal land deals through its associate companies.

2. Dispute Christian missionary land near Siripuram Tycoon Hotel being grabbed for constructing a state hotel for CM brother-in-law Anil Kumar and Vijayasai.

3. Prime property of Kartheeka Vanam belonging to a local TDP sympathiser on Vizag beach. Jagan Circar gave notices to take back this property. But YCP gang finalised a deal for 50 per cent property share.

4. Tagarapuvalasa Jute Mill lands.

5. Efforts on to grab the historic Waltair Club lands.

6. Dasapalla Hotel disputed lands.