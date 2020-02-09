Anil Ravipudi’s F3 joins Sankranthi Race

Young director Anil Ravipudi tasted his fifth success in a row with Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru. The ace director is in plans to direct the sequel for his most successful film F2. The film is titled F3 and the pre-production work of the film is on. Venkatesh and Varun Tej will reprise their roles and the third lead actor of the film is yet to be finalized.

Anil Ravipudi along with his team started working on the script. The regular shoot commences from June and is aimed for Sankranthi 2021 release. It is quite a daring move to clash with SS Rajamouli’s periodic film RRR. But the audience will always watch multiple films during the festival season. Dil Raju will produce F3 on Sri Venkateswara Creations and the shooting formalities will be completed by the end of this year.