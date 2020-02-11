Aha Shows: First Impression

Mega Producer Allu Aravind announced his own OTT platform ‘Aha’ which got launched recently. Four shows Kotha Poradu, Masti’s, Shit Happens, Geetha Subramanyam are streaming on the platform and Allu Aravind announced that 25 new shows will be added this year. With the most successful producer Allu Aravind announcing his OTT platform, the expectations are huge. But none of the released shows lived up to the expectations.

The first impression of Aha is clear that they are focused on producing more shows and fill up the content initially instead of bringing up unique content. All the shows are completely predictable. Shit Happens generates some laughs while Masti’s misses the emotional connect. Kotha Poradu is realistic but will not appeal to everyone. Geetha Subramanyam is a loosely laced romance. To stand tall and compete with giants like Amazon, Netflix, Hotstar and Zee, Aha should find unique scripts and should spend ample time on the pre-production work.

Hope Aha delights Telugu digital platform lovers big time in the coming days.