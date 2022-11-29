Ajay Bhupathi locks Kantara music composer

Critically acclaimed director Ajay Bhupathi is all set with an interesting attempt named Mangalavaram and shoot commences in December. The film is already a hot product across the industry circles. Ajay Bhupathi approached Kantara music director B Ajaneessh Loknath and got his nod. The young and talented composer is thrilled with the content and he signed the film. RX100 is a blockbuster album and some of the songs from Maha Samudram are widely popular. Now Ajay is teaming up with Kantara music composer for an interesting attempt. Ajaneesh is already working for Sai Tej’s upcoming movie directed by Karthik Dandu.

The shoot of Mangalavaram will take place in various locations of Telugu states. Some of the key portions will be shot in Karnataka. Ajay Bhupathi himself will produce this film. The details about the cast and crew are kept under wraps and they will be announced soon.