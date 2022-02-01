Ajith’s next to have Nagarjuna in a key role?

Tamil Superstar Ajith is all set to team up with H Vinoth again and Boney Kapoor is on the board to produce this project. The shoot of the film commences on March 9th and the makers are constructing a huge set in which most of the film will be shot. The film will have a crucial role of a Police Commissioner and Nagarjuna is the frontrunner for the race. The makers are also considering Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal for the role.

Several actors from South will be seen in crucial roles. Aditi Rao Hydari is the leading lady beside Ajith in the film. The actors and technicians will be finalized this month and the shooting formalities will be completed in six months. The makers are in plans to release the film during Sankranthi 2023. Ajith’s upcoming movie Valimai is slated for February 24th release across the globe.