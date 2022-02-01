Ram Charan – Shankar Film Exclusive Update

Ram Charan is working with Shankar and this pan-Indian project is planned on a huge budget. Top producer Dil Raju made this project possible and two schedules of the film are completed. An action episode along with a song are completed in these schedules. The new schedule of the film will commence on 6th of February and it will continue till 25th in and around Rajahmundry, East Godavari district. Some of the flashback episodes and family episodes of Ram Charan will be shot in this schedule.

Kiara Advani, Srikanth, Sunil, Anjali and Jayaram will be seen in other important roles in this social drama that is yet to be titled. Dil Raju announced that this film will head for a pan-Indian release in January 2023. Thaman is the music composer. Ram Charan plays an IAS officer who fights against corruption in the film. Ram Charan also gave his nod for Gowtam Tinnanuri for a time travel film and the shoot commences later this year.