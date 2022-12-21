Ajith’s Thegimpu enters Sankranthi Race

Thunivu is one of the most awaited biggies scheduled to release in theaters for Sankranthi 2023. Directed by H Vinoth, the flick has made the headlines again. Now this stylish actioner, is all set to take Telugu states cinema halls by storm when it releases for Pongal in Telugu.

Today makers announced this exciting news with powerful Telugu title. The film titled “Thegimpu” will be released by the noted distributor Radhakrishna Entertainments and IVY Productions in AP and TS regions. The distributors have plans to release the film in a record number of screens.

January is set to be a big month for Tamil and Telugu cinema lovers. Thegimpu will be going up against big guns in Andhra Pradesh & Telangana as it is coming alongside Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy and ‘Megastar’ Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya, including ‘Thalapathy’s Vijay’s Varisu releasing in Telugu under the title Vaarasudu.

Makers will be starting Telugu promotions very soon. The film was directed by H Vinoth. The director is best known for his work of Karthi’s ‘Khaaki.’ Producer Boney Kapoor has bankrolled the film under his Bayview Projects LLP banner in association with Zee Studios.