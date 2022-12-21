Audience Will Have Double Impact With Dhamaka: Sree Leela

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja’s Dhamaka is releasing on December 23rd. The trailer and songs have done the magic for the film. The promotions are going on in full swing and Sree Leela, the film’s heroine spoke to Press ahead of the movie release.

Revealing how she came into the project, Sree Leela said, “Director Trinadha Rao Nakkina approached me for a role in his previous film ‘Hello Guru Premakosame’. It was then that the writer Prasanna was also introduced. But due to some reasons it could not be done. The story of ‘Dhamaka’ was narrated even before Pelli SandaD was released. I told him that I will do the project within ten minutes of telling the story”.

The actress is in all praise for Ravi Teja. “Doing second film with a star hero like Ravi Teja made me tense at first. It was difficult to even speak. But working with him gave me confidence. Ravi Teja is very motivating. There is a comfort in working with him. There is a lot of support in the set. I am a big fan of Ravi Teja. I can’t count how many times I have seen the movies Kick and Vikramarkudu,” she said.

Finally, she expressed so much of confidence in the movie. “The movie will be a big success for sure. It is a complete entertainer. It will be very hilarious. I am sure audience will enjoy it so much in the theaters,” she added.