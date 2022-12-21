D L Ravindra Reddy predicts single digit for YSRCP in 2024

Senior Congress leader and former minister D L Ravindra Reddy on Wednesday said that the YSR Congress would be restricted to the single digit in the 2024 general elections. He said that the party had lost its image among the people due to heavy corruption.

Ravindra Reddy, who joined the YSR Congress and had been inactive in the party after the 2019 elections, said that Jagan Mohan Reddy was indulging in heavy corruption. “I feel ashamed of having associated with the party headed by the corrupt leader, Jagan Mohan Reddy,” the former minister said.

The former minister said that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and the Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan were working hard and honestly for the development of the state. He asserted that only Chandrababu Naidu would save Andhra Pradesh. He wanted both the TDP and the Jana Sena to have alliance in the next election and save the state from corrupt Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Ravindra Reddy said that he is still with the YSR Congress claiming that the party had not expelled him yet. However, he said he would not contest the next election on the YSR Congress ticket but would fight the battle on a recognised party.

However, the former minister did not reveal his plans for 2024 elections. Sources say that Ravindra Reddy is trying his luck to get the TDP ticket for the next election. However, it is to be seen if Chandrababu Naidu would consider this case or not.