AK Entertainments venturing into Digital Space

By
Telugu360
-
0

Tollywood production house AK Entertainments which is actively producing Telugu films is venturing into digital space soon. Anil Sunkara announced that they are busy adapting the famous Madhu Babu’s novel ‘Shadow’ into a web series very soon. Shadow happened to be one of the best thriller based novels of yesteryear novel readers. The Shadow series is soon getting a visual form.

The production house announced the news today and the details about the director and other actors, technicians are kept under wraps. They would be made on the name of AK Originals. The other details about Shadow Series would be announced soon.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR