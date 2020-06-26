Lokesh calls on Atchannaidu family in Srikakulam

TDP National General Secretary and MLC Nara Lokesh has made a whirlwind visit to Srikakulam district and called on the family members of the arrested former Minister Atchannaidu at their ancestral house at Nimmada village located in Kotabommali mandal.

Mr. Lokesh was accompanied by TDP AP President K. Kala Venkata Rao. Srikakulam MP K. Rammohan Naidu, MLA Adireddy Bhavani and scores of leaders were present on the occasion.

Mr. Lokesh launched a scathing attack on the Jaganmohan Reddy Government, warning that the TDP was recording all the omissions and commissions of the ruling party leaders and officials so that all their atrocities would be paid back with interest at the earliest opportunity. He blamed CM Jagan Reddy for foisting his grandfather Raja Reddy’s fanatical and faction-driven constitution rather than Ambedkar constitution in Andhra Pradesh. A day will soon come under this oppressive rule that anybody would be jailed even for forwarding a message to his wife or his family members.

Stating that the backward classes leaders came under severe attack now, Mr. Lokesh said Atchannaidu was being harassed and implicated in false cases just because he courageously stood up against the scams and mafia activities of the ruling party. There was no name of Atchannaidu in the vigilance and enforcement report in the ESI scam but the present Government has launched a witch-hunt out of political vendetta. The false cases against the TDP leader were unlawful and illogical and would not stand in the court of law.

Replying to a question, Mr. Lokesh asserted that the TDP would throw all its weight behind the party leaders and activities against whom the YCP is filing false cases. Till now, as many aas 33 TDP leaders were implicated in fabricated cases. Legal struggles would be waged with greater focus. Many leaders have already got bail.

The TDP MLC deplored that even senior leaders like Ch. Ayyannapatrudu, Yanamala Ramakrishnudu and Chinarajappa were being targetted in a very heinous and condemnable way. The ugly nature of YCP mindset was evident from how Nirbhaya case was lodged against Ayyannapatrudu who was known for his long years of flawless public services. Just for attending a marriage function, Ramakrishnudu and Chinarajappa were implicated in fabricated cases. All these were serious matters and the TDP would repay in full for the YCP atrocities against even the Opposition sympathisers in the name of social media posts.

Mr. Lokesh recalled how Dalit doctor Sudhakar was harassed and humiliated just for asking for PPE kits in view of Coronavirus threat. The Jagan Reddy Government has no sensitivities towards the lives of the people and it is trampling upon the fundamental rights of the citizens without the least concern. The ruling party Ministers do not try to know the basics before criticising TDP. With cheap liquor brands, YCP leaders were plundering money from the people and huge funds were going into the pockets of the Chief Minister in the form of J-tax.