Dasari’s sons ugly fight over property in spotlight again

Property dispute between the two sons of late Dasari Narayana Rao, the quintessential director and producer of Telugu films, led to a brawl between the duo.

Dasari Narayana Rao’s elder son Dasari Prabhu alleged that his younger brother Dasari Arun Kumar barged into his residence in Road No 46 at Jubilee Hills and started smashing window panes and hurling abuses. There has been a bitter dispute between the two brothers over the palatial bungalow in the city’s upscale Jubilee Hills.

CCTV footage showed Dasari Arun Kumar in a drunken state climbed the high-rise gate of the residence where Dasari Prabhu is currently living. The incident happened on June 24 . Dasari Prabhu called the police to complain about his brother Arun Kumar that he barged into his house and picked up an argument over the property. Further, Dasari Prabhu claimed that Arun Kumar took away the property documents including a Will left behind by their father Dasari Narayana Rao. Dasari Prabhu claimed that as per the Will left behind by his father, his daughter is the sole owner of the Jubilee Hills residence.

In the past, Dasari Narayana Rao’s elder daughter-in-law and wife of Dasari Prabhu, Susheela had staged a protest with the help of women’s groups in front of the Jubilee Hills residence demanding a share in the property. Industry biggies and Dasari Narayana Rao’s well-wishers including Mohan Babu and Murali Mohan had tried in vain to settle the property dispute amicably between the two warring parties.

The fight between Prabhu and his brother Arun Kumar over the Jubilee Hills property has been long-drawn ever since the demise of Dasari Narayana Rao who has directed more than 150 films. The late director is a recipient of several awards including two National Film Awards, nine state Nandi Awards, Raghupathi Venkaiah Award, and four Filmfare awards. The Telugu film industry looked up to Dasari Narayana Rao as a father figure who was always in the forefront to resolve industry issues. Dasari also dabbled in politics and served as the Union Minister of State for Coal during the Congress regime when Manmohan Singh was the prime minister. He launched a popular Telugu daily newspaper ‘Udayam’ and an English newspaper ‘Charminar’ but shelved it later.