Budget heaping up for Prabhas20

After the attack of coronavirus, the entire film fraternity is in plans to revise the budgets and slash down the remunerations of the actors and technicians. But things are extremely different for the upcoming romantic saga of Prabhas. An ample amount of the film is to be shot and schedules are planned in Austria, Georgia and some other parts of Europe. After the coronavirus pandemic, it is not possible to shoot in the planned real locations.

The makers are now gearing up to erect a number of sets for the film. Right from the hospital to a street set in Europe and a huge boat set for the climax are erected currently. This indeed heaped up the budget but the makers are not in a mood to compromise. UV Creations who are quite close to Prabhas are not bothered about the budget numbers and are focused on the quality of the project. Prabhas is back to work and he started working on his looks to get back to a lean shape.

The shoot of the film starts in August or September as per the coronavirus cases. Radha Krishna Kumar is the director and Pooja Hegde is the leading lady. Radhe Shyam is the title considered for this periodic drama.