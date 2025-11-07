Akhanda Thandavaam Song Pramo: NBK to rock the Nation

God of Masses Nandamuri Balakrishna is one of the biggest legends of Telugu and Indian Cinema. The biggest mass star in on a success streak that started with the Devotional blockbuster Akhanda. Now, he is starring in the sequel, Akhanda 2 Thandavaam.

The movie marks the fourth collaboration of director Boyapati Srinu and NBK, who delivered memorable hits. The makers have released glimpses of NBK as Aghora and the younger character, he is playing in the film. Both rocked the nation with his striking screen presence in both get-ups.

Now, the movie team have unveiled Akhanda Thandavaam Song promo. The song features NBK in Aghora get-up praying to Lord Shiva in a terrific look. Each frame that features NBK is crafted like a painting with huge mass appeal. Thaman’s music aptly elevates NBK’s mass presence giving instant goosebumps. Visuals and production values are stunning and top notch taking Telugu Cinema to next level.

The song is going to rock the nation and increase the hype and buzz for the film, further. Full song is releasing on 14th November. 14 Reels Plus is producing the film on a massive scale and movie is releasing on 5th December, worldwide. Adhi Pinisetty is playing a prominent role and Samyuktha is playing the leading lady in this eagerly awaited Pan-India film.