Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Home > Movie News

Akhanda Thandavaam Song Pramo: NBK to rock the Nation

Published on November 7, 2025 by swathy

God of Masses Nandamuri Balakrishna is one of the biggest legends of Telugu and Indian Cinema. The biggest mass star in on a success streak that started with the Devotional blockbuster Akhanda. Now, he is starring in the sequel, Akhanda 2 Thandavaam.

The movie marks the fourth collaboration of director Boyapati Srinu and NBK, who delivered memorable hits. The makers have released glimpses of NBK as Aghora and the younger character, he is playing in the film. Both rocked the nation with his striking screen presence in both get-ups.

Now, the movie team have unveiled Akhanda Thandavaam Song promo. The song features NBK in Aghora get-up praying to Lord Shiva in a terrific look. Each frame that features NBK is crafted like a painting with huge mass appeal. Thaman’s music aptly elevates NBK’s mass presence giving instant goosebumps. Visuals and production values are stunning and top notch taking Telugu Cinema to next level.

The song is going to rock the nation and increase the hype and buzz for the film, further. Full song is releasing on 14th November. 14 Reels Plus is producing the film on a massive scale and movie is releasing on 5th December, worldwide. Adhi Pinisetty is playing a prominent role and Samyuktha is playing the leading lady in this eagerly awaited Pan-India film.

