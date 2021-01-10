Akhila Priya arrest conspired by political bigwigs: Bhuma

Bhuma Mounika Reddy, sister of arrested former AP Minister Bhuma Akhila Priya, has suspected the hand of political bigwigs behind the arrest of her sister. She said that once her sister gets bail, the names of all those conspirators would be placed before the public.

Mounika visited Allagadda and held a meeting with her family loyalists. She told them that in her sister’s absence, she would take the lead. A big rally should be held to bring Akhila Priya to Allagadda after she gets bail. The political opponents were scheming big plots against girls just because they lost their parents.

Mounika posed a number of questions to the police on why they arrested Akhila Priya without proof. No basic facilities were being provided to her in the jail. The doctors were also giving false reports as if she was very healthy. Attempts were being made to make her look like a terrorist.

Akhila Priya’s arrest had created a political sensation in the twin Telugu States. Though the TDP had not formally made any allegations, the Bhuma family has been terming the arrest as a result of political vendetta. The Bhuma loyalists were saying that the KCR-Jagan duo were targetting their leaders to suppress them politically.