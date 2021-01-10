Jagan to shoot three birds at one shot: SEC, ED, TDP

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has no fear of the law. His Government has decided to continue its confrontation with the State Election Commission (SEC). The CM is going to defy the SEC order not to distribute benefits under any Government programme in view of the election code being in force now. Tomorrow, Mr. Jagan Reddy is going to distribute ‘Amma Vadi’ financial benefits to mothers towards the education of their children. He will press the button at a function to be held in Nellore district headquarters town.

Normally, the Chief Minister would press the button on the computer from his Tadepalli residence. At the click of a button, he would facilitate deposit of thousands of crores directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. But this time, the CM chose to do this in Nellore. His Ministers had descended on Nellore to make arrangements for the same. Actually, the CM was summoned to attend before the ED Special Court tomorrow. So, his lawyers would tell the court that the CM was busy with the public meeting.

At the same time, Mr. Jagan would so publicly defy the SEC’s order for not distributing benefits. That too, the CM was going to distribute benefits to over 40 lakh mothers and 85 lakh children. The Ministers were saying that there was no question of stopping the public benefit programme just because of the SEC or Mr. Chandrababu Naidu. The TDP chief was acting like a ‘Saindhavudu’ to create hurdles for the people’s programmes. Naidu even stopped the house sites registration programme.