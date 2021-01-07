Akhila Priya arrested, shifted to Chanchalaguda jail

Former AP Minister and TDP leader Bhuma Akhila Priya was arrested and produced before the court on the charges of kidnapping three persons. She was remanded to 14 days judicial custody. The Hyderabad police shifted her to Chanchalguda women’s jail. She was named A2 in the kidnapping of Praveen Rao, Sunil Rao and Navin Rao.

The kidnapping reportedly took place in connection with an old land dispute. This was relating to 25 acres in Hafizpeta and it was worth over Rs. 500 Cr now. AV Subba Reddy, a close associate of Akhila Priya family, was named as A1 in the case. The Hyderabad police got alerted immediately after the kidnap and sounded alert in AP and Kurnool district as well.

However, the kidnappers left their victims at Moinabad as they were not able to find a safe passage. Based on the complaint of the victims’ family, the police immediately picked up Akhila Priya from her house.

The police were searching for AV Subba Reddy, Akhilay Priya’s husband Bharava Ram and others as well. They had already questioned the former Minister for a few hours at the Begumpeta police quarters.

Akhila Priya was pregnant and her lawyers had objected to her arrest. Her bail application would come up for hearing on Thursday.

