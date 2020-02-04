Akhil’s Film titled Most Eligible Bachelor

Akhil Akkineni is testing his luck for the fourth time in his career with a family entertainer. The film is directed by Bommarillu Baskar and it is titled Most Eligible Bachelor. The makers released the title and the first look will be out on February 8th at 6.18 PM. Pooja Hegde is the leading lady in this family entertainer and the shoot of the film is nearing completion. GA2 Pictures are the producers and Most Eligible Bachelor will release during summer 2020.





