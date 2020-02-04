Amaravati Capital notified in 2015: Centre tells Lok Sabha

For a long time now, the YCP leaders including CM Jaganmohan Reddy are saying that the previous Chandrababu Regime has not notified Amaravati as the Capital City of Andhra Pradesh. But, the Union Government clarified in the Lok Sabha today that Amaravati was notified as AP Capital way back on April 23, 2015. Union Minister Nityananda Roy told the House today that the then AP Government had a choice to set up Capital in any place in the state. Accordingly, the then government selected and notified Amaravati as AP Capital at that time.

With this, doubts are being raised once again whether YCP Ministers Botsa Satyanarayana, Buggana Rajendranath Reddy and others spread falsehoods on Amaravati Capital notification. The Ministers were saying from the beginning that Naidu didn’t care to notify Capital but merely wasted his time showing graphics on Singapore model buildings in Amaravati region.

Whatever, TDP and YCP leaders are interpreting Centre’s latest clarification to suit their respective positions. TDP MPs say that the Centre acknowledged Amaravati Capital status in the Lok Sabha itself. But YCP says that its government has still a choice to develop Capital in any place it wants.