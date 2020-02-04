Bollywood is bold and has new-age take says Bunny

Stylish Star Allu Arjun is a delighted man and is partying hard for the super success of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The actor is on a break and is just enjoying the film’s success which is quite crucial for him. He will soon be seen in Sukumar’s action drama that will roll this month. When several South Indian actors are looking towards Bollywood, Allu Arjun too has such plans. Bunny says that he is just waiting for the right film, content and the director who can handle the film to impress his fans in Tollywood and the Bollywood audience.

During a recent interview, when asked about the difference between Telugu and Hindi cinema, the actor responded cleverly. He said that Bollywood has bold content and has a new-age take while Telugu films come with great stories that are based on culture. He called both of them unique in their own ways. Bunny sounds strong about making his debut in Bollywood at the earliest. He also said that the films are crossing barriers which is sure a welcome move from the audience.