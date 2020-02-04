‘The Life of Ram’ video song from Jaanu: Top class visuals for a meaningful tune

Sharwanand and Samantha are all set to recreate the magic of 96 with Jaanu. ‘The Life of Ram’ full video song from the film is out today and it is packed with beautiful visuals. Sharwa plays a wildlife photographer who captures the beauty of animals in the song. The visuals are scenic which are shot across Kenya and have never been seen in Telugu screen. The song’s theme narrates about the painful youngster who goes in hunt on his profession. He carries the pain and travels on his mission.

The tune looks soothing and lyrics reveal the pain of Sharwanand. Like the other singles, ‘The Life of Ram’ too will be remembered for a long time and will be in the loop. Govind Vasantha’s music is an asset for Jaanu for sure. This emotional drama is hitting the screens this Friday. Prem Kumar directed the film and Dil Raju is the producer. Jaanu is carrying decent expectations and Sharwa, Samantha delivered top-notch performances revealed the trailer and songs.