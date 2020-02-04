Bollywood beauty locked for Pawan Kalyan

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan already gave his nod for Krish and the periodic drama started rolling in Aluminium Factory today. Pawan Kalyan will join the sets soon and Krish has been in plans to release the film in all the Indian languages. The film will have two female leads and Krish is keen on roping a Bollywood beauty for one of the roles. The latest news is that Kiara Advani is already locked for the role and the actress will join the sets soon.

Despite of several Tollywood filmmakers approaching Kiara, the actress cited issues with her dates and rejected the projects. But she gave her nod for Pawan’s film. The other female lead is yet to be finalized. MM Keeravani is the music composer and AM Rathnam is the producer. This periodic drama will be made on a massive budget and will release later this year.