Why Sucharita speaks on behalf of ED probe?

AP Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita rarely talks about the law and order situation in the state. When she does, she only blames the opposition parties on some pretext or the other. Now, she is talking on behalf of the Enforcement Directorate. No authorised officer from ED has come forward to give details of the alleged ED probe into the Amaravati real estate scam.

Sucharita is saying that the ED probe is going on into the purchase of multi-crore Capital City lands by poor people who have white ration cards. The AP CID has already filed cases against these poor persons and branded them as the benamis for the top TDP leaders including Nara Lokesh and others.

YCP MP Mithun Reddy has also raised the ED cases on Amaravati land scam in the Lok Sabha also. Apparently, the YCP Ministers and MPs are continuing their all out efforts to malign Amaravati to support their Capital shifting. Their attacks started just after Lok Sabha session began and Amaravati farmers are also in Delhi to mobilise support for Capital continuation.