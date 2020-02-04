Centre can’t interfere with AP Capital shifting: Lok Sabha

Union Minister of State for Home Nityananda Roy said in the Lok Sabha today that the Central Government cannot interfere on the contentious issue of 3 Capitals plan in Andhra Pradesh. In his reply to a question asked by TDP MP Galla Jayadev, the Union Minister said that a state government can set its Capital in any place of its choice but the Centre cannot put any objection to that.

At the same time, Roy said that their government at the Centre had not officially received any communication from the AP government about the Capital shifting plan. However, the Minister said that it has come to the notice of the Centre through media reports that AP is getting 3 Capitals in place of present one at the global city in Amaravati.

The Modi government official statement now came as a big boost for CM Jaganmohan Reddy who is making uncompromising efforts to shift Capital out of Amaravati. Analysts say that this is the only official position taken by Modi Circar which, they say, is actively unhappy with the YCP misgovernance in AP.