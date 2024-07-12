x
Movie News

Akshay Kumar tested positive for Covid-19 for the Third Time

Published on July 12, 2024

Akshay Kumar tested positive for Covid-19 for the Third Time

Almost the entire Bollywood is preparing to attend the grand wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant today in Mumbai. Bollywood Superstar Akshay Kumar will miss the big fat wedding as he is tested positive for Covid-19 for the third time. He was tested positive for Covid-19 in 2021 and 2022 respectively. He missed attending the prestigious Cannes Film Festival in France after he got contracted to Covid-19 in the year 2022. Akshay Kumar is busy with the promotional activities of Sarfira and he has been unwell from the past couple of days.

After conducting the tests, the doctors confirmed that it is Covid-19. Sarfira released across the globe today and the footfalls are quite less though the word of mouth is decent. Akshay Kumar delivered a series of flops and they impacted his recent film. The actor is working without breaks and the failure streak is not impacting his career or his remuneration. Wishing Akshay Kumar a speedy recovery.

