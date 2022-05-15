Akshay Kumar to skip Cannes Film Festival

Bollywood Superstar Akshay Kumar is one among the Indian celebrities invited for the prestigious Cannes Film Festival that will take place on May 17th. Akshay Kumar missed this golden opportunity after the top actor is tested positive for Covid-19 just three days before the prestigious film festival starts. “Was really looking forward to rooting for our cinema at the India Pavilion at #Cannes2022, but have sadly tested positive for Covid. Will rest it out. Loads of best wishes to you and your entire team, @ianuragthakur. Will really miss being there” posted Akshay on his twitter handle.

Akshay Kumar is tested positive for Covid-19 for the second time. Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nayanthara, Pooja Hegde, Tamannaah Bhatia, AR Rahman, and R Madhavan are the other celebrities who would be present for Cannes this year. Madhavan’s film Rocketry- The Nambi Effect will have its premiere at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.