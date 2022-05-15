Buzz: Harish Shankar to direct Salman Khan?

It has been close to three years since Gaddalakonda Ganesh released and Harish Shankar is yet to start the shoot of his next film. His next movie with Pawan Kalyan titled Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh was announced long ago but the shoot is yet to commence. There are a lot of rumors about the film and the makers say that the shoot begins in June. But there are strong talks that Pawan allocated dates in June for the remake of Vinodhaya Sitham. Harish Shankar is tightlipped for now and he is working on multiple projects.

He is penning the screenplay and dialogues for the remake of Bro Daddy and the film features Megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead role. Mythri Movie Makers arranged a meeting with Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan recently. Harish Shankar started working on a script for Salman Khan. The top actor will take a call after he listens to the idea and script. Harish Shankar started working on the script recently. The talented director is keen to go ahead with Salman Khan’s film if Pawan Kalyan leaves him in waiting mode. For now, Harish Shankar has multiple options in hand and things may be finalized later this year.