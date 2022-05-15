Why is Pawan not meeting BJP leaders?

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan is an ally of the BJP but surprisingly he is not in touch with any of the BJP leaders. He has not met Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Home Minister Amit Shah in the last three years.

Surprisingly, the Jana Sena leaders are not meeting the BJP leaders after the alliance’s debacle at the Tirupati Lok Sabha by-election. It was initially decided to have common programme between the two parties before the 2024 elections.

Accordingly, Pawan Kalyan and Somu Veerraju met once in Vijayawada, while Veerraju and Nadendla Manohar met twice later. But, after the Tirupati election, the leaders have never met to plan common programme as part of the alliance.

Pawan Kalyan is not visiting Delhi to cement the relationship between the two parties. The Central BJP leaders whoever is visiting Andhra Pradesh are also not meeting Pawan Kalyan. Even curtesy meetings are also not held in the last three years raising doubts over their alliance.

It appears that the BJP leaders from Andhra Pradesh are not keen on continuing alliance with the Jana Sena as they believe that Pawan Kalyan is tilting more towards the TDP rather than having any agenda to strengthen the relations with the BJP.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is said to have directed the AP BJP leaders to get ready for elections without Jana Sena. Shah is understood to have told the BJP leaders from AP to ignore the Jana Sena unless Pawan Kalyan makes any attempt.

It is for this reason the BJP leaders are not sending any communication to the Jana Sena leaders in the recent past. It is clear that the relations are strained and a formal announcement on the break up is awaited from both sides.

As the leaders from both sides are mentally prepared for break-up, they are not interested in having formal meetings for coordination between the allies. It is to be seen how early the announcement of the break-up would come from the top leadership!