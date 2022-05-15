NTR Jr crowned most popular Telugu star

Post RRR, popularity if NTR is scaling new heights. His outstanding performance as ‘Komaram Bheem’ won him many fans across the world. Ormax Media recently conducted a survey to determine the most popular male Telugu stars. With his unwavering craze across India and worldwide, NTR stood at the top of this survey result.

Following RRR, his next is another pan India project with director Koratala Siva. NTR and Koratala Siva previously worked together on ‘Janatha Garage,’ which was a box office blockbuster. NTR 31 is directed by the hit machine Prasanth Neel who made his mark on Pan India audience with KGF 1 & 2.

NTR 30 will begin filming in July, and fans are eagerly anticipating NTR’s birthday, as new information about his upcoming films will be released on that day.