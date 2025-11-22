AKT is one of my most proudest films in my career – Ram

Andhra King Taluka starring Ram Pothineni has built a huge following with blockbuster songs. The movie trailer has increased the buzz further but audio has been the most popular in recent times. Hence, the producers Mythri Movie Makers have conducted a huge scale event as a musical concert in Vizag, Today.

The event became a grand success as massive crowd have attended it. Ram Pothineni made it even more special and unique, as he sung for the first time on the stage. His singing became the major highlight of the event and fans cheered louder and louder for his song.

Speaking at the event, Director Mahesh Babu P stated that he is lucky and blessed for finding such ensemble cast, crew with Mythri as producers. He thanked each one by name and stated that the film is a love letter to cinema from him. Upendra seconded his sentiment and stated that the film is a big blockbuster for sure.

Ram Pothineni remarked that leading lady Bhagyashri Borse did surprise them with her acting talents. He further said he will always regard Andhra King Taluka as one of his most proudest films of his career. Giving every fan a tribute he stated that the film will be their representative and each one will be proud of it too. The movie is releasing on 27th November worldwide, with huge anticipation.