x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
View all stories
Home > Movie News

AKT is one of my most proudest films in my career – Ram

Published on November 22, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
AKT is one of my most proudest films in my career – Ram
image
Pic Talk: Rakul Singh sizzles in Style
image
The Family Man: Season 3 is the Weakest
image
Sharwanand’s Biker shifts Gears of Release
image
Akhanda 2: NBK and Boyapati takes Lion’s Share

AKT is one of my most proudest films in my career – Ram

Andhra King Taluka starring Ram Pothineni has built a huge following with blockbuster songs. The movie trailer has increased the buzz further but audio has been the most popular in recent times. Hence, the producers Mythri Movie Makers have conducted a huge scale event as a musical concert in Vizag, Today.

The event became a grand success as massive crowd have attended it. Ram Pothineni made it even more special and unique, as he sung for the first time on the stage. His singing became the major highlight of the event and fans cheered louder and louder for his song.

Speaking at the event, Director Mahesh Babu P stated that he is lucky and blessed for finding such ensemble cast, crew with Mythri as producers. He thanked each one by name and stated that the film is a love letter to cinema from him. Upendra seconded his sentiment and stated that the film is a big blockbuster for sure.

Ram Pothineni remarked that leading lady Bhagyashri Borse did surprise them with her acting talents. He further said he will always regard Andhra King Taluka as one of his most proudest films of his career. Giving every fan a tribute he stated that the film will be their representative and each one will be proud of it too. The movie is releasing on 27th November worldwide, with huge anticipation.

Previous Pic Talk: Rakul Singh sizzles in Style
else

TRENDING

image
AKT is one of my most proudest films in my career – Ram
image
Pic Talk: Rakul Singh sizzles in Style
image
The Family Man: Season 3 is the Weakest

Latest

image
AKT is one of my most proudest films in my career – Ram
image
Pic Talk: Rakul Singh sizzles in Style
image
The Family Man: Season 3 is the Weakest
image
Sharwanand’s Biker shifts Gears of Release
image
Akhanda 2: NBK and Boyapati takes Lion’s Share

Most Read

image
Speaker Issues Notice to Kadiyam Srihari Amid Disqualification Row
image
Shankarayya Fired for Lapses in Vivekananda Reddy Murder Probe
image
Swift Action by AP Govt Brings Back 55 Victims Trapped in Myanmar Cyber Scams

Related Articles

Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event Sharwanand New Look Samantha Diwali Bash 2025 Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025