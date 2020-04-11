Alia Bhatt has a challenging role in RRR says Rajamouli

Bollywood beauty Alia Bhatt has been roped in to play one of the leading ladies in RRR. Keeping an end to speculations, Rajamouli said that the actress is very much a part of the film. He said that Alia Bhatt was all set to join the recent schedule in Pune. With the coronavirus lockdown, the schedule got delayed. The fresh schedules will be planned soon after the lockdown will be lifted said Rajamouli.

Speaking about her role, Rajamouli said “We needed an actress who can stand and perform along with actors like NTR and Ram Charan. The actress should look innocent and at the same time, she should be brave enough. We felt that Alia Bhatt would be the apt one for the role and we locked her for RRR. The film is not a triangular love story. Alia Bhatt is paired up with Ram Charan in RRR”. Made on a budget of Rs 400 crores, RRR is announced for January 2021 release. With the coronavirus outbreak, the new release date would be announced soon.