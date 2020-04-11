Jagan statements in PM Modi meet immature and painful: TDP MP

Telugu Desam Party MP K. Ram Mohan Naidu has termed AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy’s claims of lesser COVID-19 threat to AP in his presentation to Prime Minister Modi as immature and politically motivated.

He questioned the rationale for AP CM to tell the Prime Minister that lockdown restrictions would be enough in some specific zones only in Andhra Pradesh but not the entire state.

Mr. Ram Mohan Naidu reminded CM of the fact that his Orissa counterpart had already extended lockdown till April-end even though the neighbouring state reported only 50 Corona cases for a population of 4.5 crore while AP had reported over 400 cases for a population of 5 crore. PM Modi has been speaking to experts, industrialists, doctors and now to Chief Ministers of all states to contain the epidemic, while Jagan Reddy is avoiding everybody and making painful decisions.

Mr. Ram Mohan Naidu accused the AP CM of continuing his stubborn stand which was to downplay and ignore Coronavirus threat from the beginning. This was why the CM targetted and finally removed State Election Commissioner N Ramesh Kumar regardless of Ramesh Kumar’s mature decision to postpone the local body elections depending on the situation at that time. Even now, Mr. Jagan Reddy is not leaving his non-serious attitude with regard to the need for eradicating COVID-19 disease from the state.

Stating that vendetta politics would be more disastrous in a time of virus epidemic, Mr. Ram Mohan Naidu said that YSRCP’s narrow-minded governance was evident once again from how secret GOs were used to remove Ramesh Kumar from SEC post. While Ramesh Kumar displayed foresight to avoid health crisis in AP by postponing elections, the CM continued to target him with a personal vengeance. The YSRCP government should not ignore virus threat any further considering how world countries and different states like Orissa are taking most serious preventive measures.

Mr. Ram Mohan Naidu demanded that the AP government should at least now give Rs. 5,000 as asked by TDP National President Chandrababu Naidu for poor families as they would suffer even more if the expected extension of nationwide lockdown becomes true. There are also fears that the lockdown restrictions would be continued for the next four to five months in view of the unchecked rise in Corona cases in different parts of the country.