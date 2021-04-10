Alia Bhatt keen to return back to the sets of RRR

Alia Bhatt is tested positive for coronavirus recently and is recovering well. All the shoots of the actress came to a halt and will resume soon. Alia Bhatt is keen to take up RRR first and complete her portions of the shoot. The actress will return back to the sets of RRR by the end of this month. The actress will complete the shoot in quick schedules after which Alia will return back to her Bollywood movies. Alia Bhatt asked the makers of RRR to plan her schedules first and she is in plans to allocate her dates for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi and Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra.

Alia Bhatt is paired up beside Ram Charan in RRR and a song along with some portions of the actress are pending. Rajamouli is keen to complete the shooting portions of RRR by May end or June this year. NTR and Ram Charan will be playing freedom fighters in RRR which is announced for October 13th release across the globe. The film is carrying terrific expectations and is made on a budget of Rs 450 crores.