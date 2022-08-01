All about Pawan Kalyan’s new Farmhouse

From the past few days, there are several ongoing rumors that Pawan Kalyan purchased land in a posh location of Hyderabad and he is constructing a lavish farmhouse in the new land. Pawan Kalyan has been down with viral fever and the actor is in recovery mode. The actor is also quite active with his political engagements and his film commitments are kept on hold for now. There is no truth in Pawan Kalyan purchasing a new land or constructing a lavish farmhouse.

Pawan Kalyan owns 16 acres of land in Shankarpally stretch and he spends ample time in the farmland. The actor constructed a farmhouse long ago which is now older. Pawan demolished the farmhouse and he is getting a new G+1 house getting ready in the same premises. Pawan Kalyan is personally monitoring the construction activities during his free time. Pawan Kalyan became a soft target for many after he made his political debut. Pawan is the highest-paid Tollywood actor and he is currently working hard to balance his political and film career.