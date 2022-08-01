August is packed with releases in Tollywood

Tollywood had a disastrous July and all the films that released in the month ended up as disasters. Films like Thank You are a solid example that the audience are no way interested to watch films that lack interesting content. Tollywood has high hopes on August and the month will witness a heap of releases. Kalyanram’s Bimbisara, Dulquer Salman’s Sita Ramam, Nikhil’s Karthikeya 2, Nithiin’s Macherla Niyojakavargam and Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger are carrying good expectations. Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan too will release in August. Here are the list of releases in the month of August:

Telugu Films:

5th: Bimbisara and Sita Ramam.

12th: Karthikeya 2 and Macherla Niyojakavargam.

13th: Swathi Muthaym

19th: Commitment, Wanted PanduGod

25th: Liger

Dubbed Films:

11th: Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan.

12th: Viruman

19th: Do Baaraa

31st: Pisachi 2