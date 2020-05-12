All about Rana’s fiancee Miheeka Bajaj

Tollywood actor Rana Daggubati surprised everyone with an announcement that he is getting hitched to Miheeka Bajaj. The 35-year-old actor even shared her picture on his official handle after which his fans, followers started searching about her. Miheeka Bajaj is an interior designer based in Mumbai and she runs an event management company named ‘Dew Drop Design Studio’. Miheeka Bajaj graduated from Rachna Sansad, Mumbai and got her masters from Chelsea University of Art and Design from London.

Miheeka Bajaj’s parents own a jewellery brand named Krsala. Miheeka is a native of Hyderabad who moved to Mumbai for her profession. Miheeka Bajaj has ample experience in conducting events and has known Rana Daggubati for some time. The duo took their time and then decided to start a new journey. Rana and Miheeka Bajaj got the nod from their parents recently and the wedding date would be finalized soon.

