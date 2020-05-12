10.5 lakh acres dry up due to AP GO 203: Harish Rao

Telangana Minister T Harish Rao has demanded that the Andhra Pradesh Government withdraw its GO 203 as it would have serious consequences for the farmers of Telangana for generations to come. The GO amounted to illegally take away Telangana waters. If 10 TMC water is diverted on a daily basis, then the Telangana irrigation projects will be badly hit. Irrigation will receive a serious setback in a state which already has many problems. This would also disrupt the supply of drinking water to Hyderabad capital city.

Harish Rao says that if AP GO 203 is not withdrawn, it would lead to drying up of over 10.5 lakh acres in Telangana. The Minister has further said that they would hold any talks only after the said GO is cancelled by the Jaganmohan Reddy government.

On the other hand, opposition parties in Rayalaseema region are demanding CM Jagan to go ahead and implement the GO 203 to lift Krishna river waters for saving Seema farmers. YSRCP regime is caught deep in a crisis that was created by its own unilateral decision.