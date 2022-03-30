All AP Ministers to resign on April 7 at cabinet meet

All ministers in the AP cabinet are set to submit their resignations to chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy at their last cabinet meeting on April 7. This would facilitate the chief minister to rejig his cabinet as per his calculations.

The chief minister had slated the cabinet meeting for April 7. Sources say that he would ask his cabinet colleagues to give him their resignations to enable him to rejig the cabinet. He had already fixed April 11, the day after Sri Rama Navami, for revamp of the cabinet.

Though it was said that he would go for total revamp with all 24 new faces in the cabinet, sources say that Jagan Mohan Reddy had changed his mind. He is said to be retaining at least four to five ministers from the present cabinet.

He made a laborious exercise of compiling the cabinet taking into consideration all factors such as caste, gender and districts. He is also said to be firm on not changing the basic structure of his cabinet where he has five deputy chief ministers.

Though his party is dominated by the Reddy community, the chief minister is learned to have cut the size of the community as he did in his first cabinet compilation. There are three cabinet ministers, Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Balineni Srinivasa Reddy and late Mekapati Goutham Reddy, in the present cabinet besides the chief minister.

While it is said that he would add one more Reddy to the list this time, the new name would also go into the category of women representation, giving him some comfort. Nigari MLA R K Roja fits into this category to the comfort of the chief minister who is very particular about the social and gender combination.