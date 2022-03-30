Debate of pan-Indian image for NTR and Charan

It was Baahubali franchise that made Prabhas a Superstar in all the languages. All his recent films got a wide and massive release but the actor could not utilize the super success of Baahubali. Now two Tollywood Superstars NTR and Ram Charan played the lead roles in SS Rajamouli’s film RRR which had a wide release and is having a dream box-office run. Both NTR and Ram Charan will have the advantage of releasing their upcoming movies on a pan-Indian scale. There are debates going on about who would emerge as a successful star in North.

For now, both NTR and Ram Charan signed films and are busy with their upcoming projects. But their fans triggered debates on social media about the pan-Indian fate of their upcoming movies. For now, NTR and Ram Charan are focused on their upcoming movies and their upcoming movies will head for a pan-Indian release. But their performance in other languages will purely depend on the content, genre and the release dates.